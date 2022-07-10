EG Avenger Athletes Reap In Awards 

Above: Alex Mega sets the ball during a field hockey game last fall. Credit: Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

East Greenwich High School was well represented at the recent Providence Journal Sports Award Night. The 2022 All-State Rhode Island High School Sports Awards took place at Veterans Auditorium in Providence. Here’s a rundown of the EG athletes who were honored:

REESE FAHYS, considered one of the most dominant runners in the state, was named the Girls Cross Country Player (Runner) of the Year. She won her second straight state title with a time of 17:40.65 on a trying course, bettering the runner-up by 33 seconds. Only a junior, she will be trying to make it three in a row and, if she accomplishes that, will be only the fourth girl in RI running history to do it.

ALEX MEGA is no slouch either, winning the award as the state’s Field Hockey Player of the Year. She was a dominant scorer in Division 1 with 21 goals and nine assists and she scored the winning goal in the title match giving EG its third straight state title. She, too, will be back for more next year trying to make it four in a row for the Crimson sticklers.

The Unified Athletes of the Year were both from EG, the small town in the smallest state in the lower 48. Upper too. JOSEPH GENDRON and ALEXANDRA (Lexi) SCOTT have both stood out as tremendous advocates for Special Olympics Rhode Island Unified Schools, both on the local and national levels. The pair has worked hard to make sure that the local athletic environment is a welcoming one for all. They worked hard to make sure that all students feel welcome in all activities and functions at EGHS. Both are U.S. Unified Ambassadors and their hard work on behalf of the Unified Program has not gone unrecognized.

EGHS athletes named to All State Teams include:

Cross Country – REESE FAHYS, RYLEE SHUNNEY

Field Hockey – ALEX MEGA, CATHERINE NEVILLE, GIANNA SALVATOR

Girls Soccer – AVA LANFREDI

Girls Tennis – MADDIE OMICOLI, GEORGIA WOOD

Girls Basketball – ALEX MEGA

Boys Hockey – CAMERON GAFFNEY

Girls Indoor Track – RYLEE SHUNNEY

Girls Swimming – MEGAN HUNTLEY

Wrestling – MICHAEL JARRELL

Boys Lacrosse – TIM VOTTA

Boys Tennis – TROY CARON

Girls Track & Field – RYLEE SHUNNEY

Congratulations to all Avenger athletes for representing EGHS at the highest levels!