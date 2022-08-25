EG Athletic Hall of Fame Names Class of 2022

Above: Honorees from the 2018 EG Athletic Hall of Fame.

The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its annual banquet to honor the recent class chosen to enter their hallowed halls.

The 2022 banquet will take place October 2, 2022 at 2pm at the Quonset ‘O’ Club, 200 Lt. Brown Road in North Kingstown.

Chosen for this year’s class are: Craig Newton, Class of 1978; Conrad Swanson, 1982; Scott Chilton, 1982; Tim Henault, 2003; Alexa Monti, 2008, and Tom Davis, 2008.

Also being honored that day will be Jeff Santos, who will receive the Bruce Mastracchio Special Recognition Award. Richard House, who will be given the Golden Avenger Award, and the 1977 Hockey team and 1977 basketball team, both of whom won state titles.

Tickets are $40 and should sell out fast with so many deserving athletes and teams being celebrated. Contact Jeff Santos for details and information at [email protected] or (401) 884-3513.

The EGAHOF will also be announcing the 2022 winners of the Tar Ucci Athletic Scholarships. Ucci was an EG athletic legend of the 1920s and ’30s.

Family, friends and fans should get their tickets early and expect an afternoon of good food, good drink and many tales about the glory days in East Greenwich High School athletic history.