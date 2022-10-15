EG Athletic Hall of Fame Honors 10

Above: EG Athletic Hall of Fame Honorees of 2022 – Conrad Swanson ’82, Tom Davis ’08, Richard House ’70, Alexa Monti ’08, Craig Newton ’78, John Santos and Scott Chilton ’82. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

The EG Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon took place Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Quonset “O” Club, honoring six new members to the hall: Craig Newton, Class of 1978; Conrad Swanson, 1982; Scott Chilton, 1982; Tim Henault, 2003; Alexa Monti, 2008, and Tom Davis, 2008.

Also honored day was Jeff Santos, who received the Bruce Mastracchio Special Recognition Award; Richard House, who was given the Golden Avenger Award; and the 1977 Hockey team and 1977 Basketball team, both of whom won state titles.

The winners of this year’s Tar Ucci Athletic Scholarships were Lola Balkcom and Parke Hardesky. Ucci was an EG athletic legend of the 1920s and ’30s.

Congratulations to all the honorees!