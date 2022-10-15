EG Athletic Hall of Fame Honors 10

Above: EG Athletic Hall of Fame Honorees of 2022 – Conrad Swanson ’82, Tom Davis ’08, Richard House ’70, Alexa Monti ’08, Craig Newton ’78, John Santos and Scott Chilton ’82. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).
The EG Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon took place Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Quonset “O” Club, honoring six new members to the hall: Craig Newton, Class of 1978; Conrad Swanson, 1982; Scott Chilton, 1982; Tim Henault, 2003; Alexa Monti, 2008, and Tom Davis, 2008.
Also honored day was Jeff Santos, who received the Bruce Mastracchio Special Recognition Award; Richard House, who was given the Golden Avenger Award; and the 1977 Hockey team and 1977 Basketball team, both of whom won state titles.
The winners of this year’s Tar Ucci Athletic Scholarships were Lola Balkcom and Parke Hardesky. Ucci was an EG athletic legend of the 1920s and ’30s.
Congratulations to all the honorees!
Committee member Guy Asadorian, left, with fellow committeeman Jeff Santos, the 2022 Bruce Mastracchio award winner. Photo by CN
Stephanie Balkcom Gloria hold’s a picture of her neice, Lola Balkcom, accepting the Ucci Award on behalf of Lola (away at college) from with Anthony Ucci. It was fitting since Gloria had herself received the same award 33 years ago. Photo by CN
Ucci Award winner Parke Hardesky with Anthony Ucci. Photo by CN
Deb McMullen with former player Alexa Monti. Photo by CN
Tom McCarthy, left, from the 1977 hockey team with committee member Chris Hurd. Photo by CN
Richard House, left, received the Golden Avenger Award, Photo by CN
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments