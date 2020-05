When the going gets tough, the tough get going. During this time of distance learning, with everyone doing so much, it’s hard to figure out how to say thanks. But the EGSD administrators figured out a way to thank teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, with the help of “the Ricci Sisters” (aka music teacher Leslie Ricci Lee and paraprofessional Julie Ricci). And they even got a couple of special guest stars* to participate!

EG teachers, thanks.

CLICK HERE to see the magic.