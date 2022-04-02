East Greenwich Wall of Honor Ceremony April 13

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor, which has been in existence since 2008, will induct its 15th class on Wednesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The event is free and open to all who wish to attend.

The Wall of Honor was started to recognize former graduates for their outstanding achievements and the ability to inspire future graduates while building a bridge from the old school to the new.

The Wall of Honor is sponsored by East Greenwich High graduate and former Governor of Rhode Island, Donald L. Carcieri and his family. Governor Carcieri is on the wall, as is his late wife, First Lady Sue Owren Carcieri.

Being honored this year are: Dr. James Bowen, Class of 1966; Mason Rhodes, Class of 1971; Art Vallely, Class of 1977, and Dr. Jason D. Iannuccilli, Class of 1996.

The Appreciation Award this year goes to Elizabeth McNamara, publisher/editor of East Greenwich News, an online newspaper.

Chairman Robert Houghtaling, chairman, will provide opening remarks. He will be followed by event co-chair, EGSD Athletic Director Casie Rhodes, who will talk a little on the accomplishments of the EG teams this year, and also on some of the inductees.

Ken Hopkins, School Principal, will bring a welcome from East Greenwich High, which has hosted the event since its inception. Town Clerk Leigh Carney and Town Council President Mark Schwager, will present proclamations from the town. Mr. Houghtaling will also recognize any of the former Wall of Honor winners in the audience.

The Induction of honorees will come next. They will be introduced by Bruce Mastracchio. Mr. Houghtaling will then give the closing remarks and then present honorees may take pictures with their plaques and with family.

There will be a collation in the school cafeteria after the event, where people may greet, meet and eat with fellow inductees, family and friends.

For further information contact Bob Houghtaling at (401) 230-2246 or [email protected] or Casie Rhodes at (401) 398-1562 or [email protected]