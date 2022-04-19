East Greenwich High’s Wall of Honor Has Successful Night

Above: The EGHS Wall of Honor Class of 2022, from left, Arthur Vallely, Mason Rhodes, Jason Iannuccilli, and James Bowen. Submitted photo

It may have started slow, but, once it got going the 15th annual Wall of Honor ceremony lived up to all the others before it.

The honorees, Dr. James Bowen, Mason Rhodes, Art Vallely and Dr. Jason Iannuccilli lived up to their reputations and regaled the audience with tales of their lives and the asides that make the night so memorable.

There were somber moments and funny moments and common moments swirling around the central theme and the anchor that binds them all together. East Greenwich High School. There is so much history, so much to tell and a lot of little stories and insider murmurs to keep things alive for another fifteen years or so.

East Greenwich High School Principal, Ken Hopkins brought greetings from the school after Chairman Bob Houghtaling opened the evening with remarks, introductions and a few light comments to put the crowd of about 65 at ease. He also recognized former Honorees in the audience, Dr. Herbert Brenna, Town Clerk Leigh Carney, and former Channel 10 photographer, Bob Farrell.

Town Clerk Leigh Carney, a Wall of Honoree herself, and Town Council President Mark Schwager handed out town proclamations to each of the Honorees, very nicely done witnesses to the night and to the purpose of all that was presented for them that night.

Nominating Chairman then introduced the inductees, one by one, and they kept the night alive with their reminiscences of things past and brought the crowd up to date with their accomplishments and their life now.

Mr. Houghtaling then gave the closing remarks and invited those in attendance to retire to the cafeteria for a collation prepared by Erica Maddalena of Wild Harvest.

A good time was had by all. The WOH Committee would like to thanks the following :

Former Governor Donald L. Carcieri and his family for sponsoring the event.

Deidre Kettelle, Bob Lallo and Elaine Mastracchio for their contributions over the year.

Principal Ken Hopkins for his support

Casie Rhodes, EGHS Athletic Director

Karen Champagne, EGHS ART Department , for the programs

Deana Agresti, EGHS Art Department, for the picture plaques

The Custodial Staff at East Greenwich High School

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor (it is not a Hall of Fame) recognizes former graduates for their outstanding achievements and their ability to inspire future graduates.

It attempts to build a bridge between the past (East Greenwich Academy and EGHS on Cedar Avenue), the present and the future.