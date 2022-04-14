E-Waste & Paper Shredding Event Set for Sat., 4/23

Above: Last year’s E-waste event brought in more than 8 tons of waste.

New England Tech in East Greenwich will be the site of East Greenwich E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, in celebration of Earth Day.

The goal of E-waste recycling is to rid our homes and businesses of all electronic waste and items that have gathered in basements and storage rooms. Residents are invited to bring used office equipment and electrical items of all kinds (anything with an electrical cord) including computers, printers, towers, monitors, televisions, radios, cell phones and even air conditioners! According to Brent Mancuso of Office Recycling Solutions (ORS) “These items will be properly handled and disposed of by ORS at their Coventry facility”. ORS is R2 Certified – all data from computers, laptops and devices is destroyed according to the R2 standard.

A suggested donation of $1 per item ($10 max) for E-waste will benefit The Greene School (www.tgsri.org) and the East Greenwich Rotary Charitable Fund. Last year, East Greenwich’s Electronic Recycling Day yielded 8 ¾ tons of electronic waste.

The East Greenwich Rotary Club members and business owners recognized the need for ridding homes of unwanted papers as well as E-waste. This year we have added paper shredding. The Shred ‘N Go Company will be onsite to immediately shred your documents. “Shred ‘N Go” also asks that all metal fasteners are removed (paper clips are acceptable) before boxes are given to the volunteers. They will hand it off to the shredding personnel for immediate shredding to ensure confidentiality.

The suggested donation is $5 per “banker’s box” or copy paper box with a maximum of (3) boxes for $15. Shredding donations will also benefit The Greene School and the East Greenwich Rotary Charitable Fund.

Bob Siminski, President of the East Greenwich Rotary Club said “We are very pleased to be working with Office Recycling Solutions, Cartridge World, the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce and the EG Rotary Interact Club. Together, we are committed to community service and helping folks in our area get rid of e-waste and excess paper in their homes. We believe this is very beneficial to all concerned and is a good tie-in to Earth Day and the movement to help restore our Earth.”

In addition to dropping off electronic waste and paper shredding at New England Tech, the EG Rotary Club will be collecting donations of non-perishable food which can be dropped at RI Community Food Bank marked containers which will be placed at the East Greenwich Electronics Recycling Day site.

East Greenwich E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Day is presented by the Rotary Club of East Greenwich (www.egrotary.org), Office Recycling Solutions (ORS) (www.officrecyclingsolutions.com), Cartridge World RI (www.cartridgeworldri.com), the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce (www.eastgreenwichchamber.com), and the Rocky Hill Country Day School Interact Club (www.rockyhill.org). Sponsors include Bank Newport, Cole Cabinet Company, Ken Mills, Mobil Storage Inc., Pear Ink Design, Dr. Robert Miller-Optometrist, ReMax Professionals, Harry Waterman, Mattioli Orthodontics, Dr. Robert Siminski, Jade Manufacturing Co., Harrington & Rhodes, LTD and Express Employment Professionals.