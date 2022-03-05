Duke St. Fire Displaces Residents of 8 Condos

Above: Fire at 79 Duke Street on Friday, March 4. Photos by Tim Cure

A fire broke out early evening Friday at 79 Duke St., an eight-unit condominium complex, on the block just south of King Street. EGFD got the call at 6:20 p.m.; no one was injured.

According to Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude, the fire started on the second floor of one of the condominiums and spread to the roof, following a pipe chase through the building.

“There was quite a bit of fire damage on the third floor and a lot of water and smoke damage,” he said. The eight units remained uninhabitable Friday night; the Red Cross was on hand to assist the displaced residents.

EGFD was assisted by Warwick, North Kingstown, and West Warwick, with coverage at the stations provided by Coventry.

Update: The fire rekindled in the emptied structure around 10 p.m., after all fire personnel had cleared the scene. The building was still venting smoke at midnight.