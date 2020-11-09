Drop Off Scouting For Food This Saturday

by | Nov 9, 2020

Photo courtesy of Calle Macarone.

Submitted by Pack 3:

Can you help us feed our neighbors in need this year? The best part of being a Cub Scout is learning how to help people in our community. Every year Pack 3 East Greenwich collects food for the Scouting for Food drive. Last year the Scouts in our area collected almost 200,000 pounds of food! This year has been hard for a lot of local families and we can’t go door to door to collect food, but a Scout is helpful!

We are inviting our community to drop off non-perishable food items on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Hall, 35 Peirce Street. Pack 3 Cub Scouts will sort the food and deliver it to the East Greenwich Food Cupboard. 

Most needed items are canned tuna, peanut butter, soup, cereal and canned vegetables.  Please, nothing perishable or glass containers.  

Monetary donations can also be made directly to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank here: https://rifoodbank.org/scouting-for-food/

 

