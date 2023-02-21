Driver Dies After Head On Crash Monday

The driver of a car involved in a head-on collision on Post Road late morning Monday (2/20/23) died from his injuries, police reported Tuesday. According to the EGPD accident report, Edward Amoroso, 92, of Warwick had a medical episode of some kind while heading north on Post Road between Crossways Road and Cedar Avenue, causing him to drift into the southbound lane, hitting another car.

Amoroso had to be extracted from his car and he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The other driver was taken to Kent Hospital for leg and arm injuries.

Amoroso was known to people in East Greenwich because he was the original owner of Ed’s Roost, a popular breakfast and lunch spot on Main Street.