Dogs Rule at Main Street Stroll

Above: Proud dog papa. Photo by Sandra Saunders.
The Dogs on Main Stroll last Thursday did not disappoint and neither did the weather. Here are photos from June 16 on Main Street from Sandra Saunders.
