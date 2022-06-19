Dogs Rule at Main Street Stroll

by | Jun 19, 2022

Above: Proud dog papa. Photo by Sandra Saunders. 

The Dogs on Main Stroll last Thursday did not disappoint and neither did the weather. Here are photos from June 16 on Main Street from Sandra Saunders.

I have a headache! Photo by Sandra Saunders

Mime walks the dog. Photo by Sandra Saunders

Looking down from above. Photo by Sandra Saunders

Family affair. Photo by Sandra Saunders

Hey good looking! Photo by Sandra Saunders

Animal Rescue League dogs. Photo by Sandra Saunders

Selfie time. Photo by Sandra Saunders

 

 

