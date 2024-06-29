Dogs on Main Street Proves Worth the Wait

Above: Bella is pretty in pink.

On a night far more hospitable for four-legged friends, the annual Dogs on Main Stroll drew plenty of pooches and people to Main Street Thursday, June 27. The event had been postponed last Thursday due to extreme heat.

A stampede of brightly dressed dogs took part in the parade from the mustering spot at 500 Main Street to Town Hall. It was an ideal summer evening, and the sidewalks were full. The always festive Extraordinary Rendition Band led the parade.