Dogs on Main Street Proves Worth the Wait
by Ellen Galoob | Jun 29, 2024
Above: Bella is pretty in pink.
On a night far more hospitable for four-legged friends, the annual Dogs on Main Stroll drew plenty of pooches and people to Main Street Thursday, June 27. The event had been postponed last Thursday due to extreme heat.
A stampede of brightly dressed dogs took part in the parade from the mustering spot at 500 Main Street to Town Hall. It was an ideal summer evening, and the sidewalks were full. The always festive Extraordinary Rendition Band led the parade.
Main Street denizen Mr. Chow at a regular haunt.
Elton Dog, complete with keyboard.
We didn’t learn this fellow’s name but we did appreciate his patriotic panache.
Sugar sports a simple chapeau.
Basil wears a colorful tutu.
Golden doodles Max and Maggie, with their human.
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.