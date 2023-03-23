Dog Dies in House Fire

Firefighters found an unconscious dog in a house on Cedar Avenue Tuesday (3/21) while fighting a fire there and efforts to resuscitate the animal were unsuccessful, EGFD Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude confirmed.

Patenaude said dispatch got a call about a fire at the house at 342 Cedar Avenue at around 4 p.m. and firefighters arrived within minutes. By then, fire was visible on the east side of the house. While the residents of the house were at home, firefighters were told they had a dog. When firefighters got into the house, they found the dog in an upstairs bedroom.

They took the dog outside but they were unable to resuscitate it.

Patenaude said it appeared the fire had been burning for a while but with no people at home, it wasn’t until the fire broke through to the outside of the house that it was noticed. He said the dog probably died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The state fire marshal determined the cause of the fire was electrical.