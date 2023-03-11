Division Road Project Back on Track

The 410-unit residential development proposed for Division Road between Westfield Drive and Moosehorn Road is the only item on the agenda at the Technical Review Committee meeting Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. (Find the agenda HERE.)

The project had been in a holding pattern for several months, stalled as the developers had been trying to secure a “letter of sewer availability” from the town of Coventry. They received that letter earlier this winter and they have finally moved forward with their plan.

Developer Ned Capozzi needs to tie in the project to the West Warwick wastewater treatment facility via Coventry since East Greenwich does not have sewer lines in that part of town. (Coventry purchased an allotment of capacity in West Warwick some years ago.) The letter from Coventry offers a way forward for Capozzi. The sewer link is critical if the developer is going to keep to 410 units. “They can use septic but the density would be decreased significantly and the lot sizes would expand to accommodate the required separation from each septic system,” said Town Planner Al Ranaldi.

There is no Zoom link for this meeting. The Technical Review Committee is made up of town officials; they will offer a review of the plan to the Planning Board. The Planning Board is the panel with the statutory power to weigh the application. They will hold a public hearing on the application Wednesday, April 19, tentatively set for Swift Community Center.