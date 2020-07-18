District Unveils Reopening Plan; Virtual Meeting Tuesday

Supt. Alexis Meyer has publicly released the EGSD reopening plan that was due to be submitted to the state Friday, noting in a letter to families, “It is important to recognize that it is only a draft and proposes plans for three specific scenarios as required by [the R.I. Dept. of Education]: Limited In-Person, Partial In-Person, and Full In-Person.”

The school district has scheduled two meetings to discuss the reopening plan:

Tuesday, July 21, 7 to 9 p.m.: East Greenwich Public Schools Family Zoom Meeting. Asst. Supt. Mr. Podraza, Director of Facilities Bob Wilmarth, Director of Student Services Lisa Hughes, and Supt. Alexis Meyer will present the reopening plan and offer time to respond to questions.

Save the Date: Tuesday, August 4th. Dr. Howard Silversmith and our School Nurse Teachers will host a family Zoom meeting on health and safety issues.

Meyer added, “It is important that we remain flexible and nimble in our thinking and planning as we continue to respond to an unexpected world. The safety and well-being of our students and staff will remain our first priority.”

Everyone at the schools will be required to wear masks. Here’s a letter from the school nurse team on how to prepare your child: Letter to Parents about Face Coverings.

And here is the reopening plan submitted to RIDE Friday: EG Reopening Plan.