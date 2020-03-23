Distance Learning Starts Monday

As you are aware by now, beginning on Monday, March 23, our East Greenwich School District is moving to distance learning for all grades. We appreciate the collective effort of our community to ensure our families, faculty, staff are supported during this transition, and we keep the wellness and safety of our community a top priority.

I would like to highlight a few important updates:

This distance learning period is scheduled through Friday, April 3, however, the Governor and R.I. Department of Education will be re-evaluating this policy and providing further direction regarding public school plans moving forward.

All students in our District have a free Chromebook available to them for use. We have had hundreds of families take advantage of our Chromebook pick-up window. Should you need support with a Chromebook, please contact our technology support team at chromebooksupport@egsd.net

Wi-Fi Access: If you do not have access to Wi-Fi, Cox has made regional hotspots available throughout the state:https://www.cox.com/residential/internet/learn/cox-hotspots.html. If your household qualifies for Free/Reduced lunch, you are encouraged to apply for free internet for 30 days through Cox Communications. The Application can be found HERE. Additional information on what Cox is offering can be found HERE. The district is in the process of purchasing hotspots devices for home