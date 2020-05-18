Dining – Outdoors! – Returns to EG at Handful of Restaurants

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Two months after Gov. Gina Raimondo closed restaurants, diners and cafes to eat-in dining, a few local restaurants are once again welcoming customers to eat outdoors at their establishments.

Not surprisingly, the waterfront restaurants – already set up for serving outdoors – are the first to reopen. On Monday, May 18, the first day outdoor dining was allowed, Blu on the Water opened for lunch, with a plan to be open seven days a week for the rest of the season. Finn’s Harborside will follow on Wednesday, and Nautika opens Friday. All three will have 20 tables – the maximum allowed during the state’s Phase I reopening.

Among the state guidelines, customers must make reservations ahead of time, parties will be limited to five or fewer, tables must be 8 feet apart and everyone – customers and servers alike – are asked to wear face covers except when eating or drinking.

Huck’s Filling Station, just over the EG-Warwick line on Main Street, will reopen starting Thursday, with a plan to be open Thursdays through Sundays for lunch, brunch and dinner. Huck’s has a built-in advantage since, like the waterfront venues, it has an outdoor emphasis.

So far, only a couple of restaurants have applied for special outdoor dining permits the Town of East Greenwich is allowing during the COVID-19 crisis. Richard’s Pub began welcoming diners Monday and they have a tent coming Wednesday to give them some more protection from the elements.

And Tavern on Main has applied to be able to seat people behind their building, using part of their parking lot. They already are allowed to have some tables on the sidewalk in front.

For some restaurants, even those with some outdoor space, opening during Phase I doesn’t make sense.

“Takeout is sustainable right now,” said Siena co-owner Chris Tarro. For outdoors, “you have to prep up for it, you have to bring staff in for it, then if it’s windy, if it rains, then there are no customers.”

Tarro said they would continue to do takeout and said both customers and staff have been “amazing” during the crisis.

“We’re not making money but the loss is manageable and we’re keeping our staff employed with benefits,” he said. By providing more than the usual takeout food, “we’ve allowed special moments to occur … it’s a real sit down meal.”

But Tarro said they were eager to start in-restaurant dining again. “We are focusing on how we can be the best, safest restaurant to bring people inside.”

If you know of a restaurant in East Greenwich or nearby Warwick that’s open for outdoor dining, let us know! And find a link to our EG takeout guide HERE.

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Help us keep reporting on local issues by clicking on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!