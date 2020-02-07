Dining News: The Trap’s Ice Rink (Just Add Cold Temps); Valentine’s Menus

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

It’s a great idea: Earlier this winter, The Trap took its outdoor cornhole court and turned it into a small but totally legit ice rink.

“I was standing in the space one day in the fall and thought, ‘This would be great for an ice rink,’” said owner TJ Martucci.

Now, if only the weather would cooperate. January and the first week of February have been warmer than usual and even though the ice is only 3 ½ inches deep, there hasn’t been enough sustained cold to keep it frozen. Once it is open for skating, it will be free, Martucci said. “All we ask is people are safe and respectful.” The Trap is working with Sandy Lane Sports in Warwick for skate rentals ($6/day, $10/overnight).

Martucci said the rink was a way to give back to the community. Once it freezes solid, that is. Find out more about the ice rink here.

♦♦♦♦♦

Valentine’s Day means eating out for many couples. Here are two 02818 restaurants planning something special Feb. 14:

Wild Harvest is offering two seatings at its cozy cabin location at 1675 South County Trail, at 6 and 8 p.m. Among the selections, eggplant rounds with roasted tomatoes, burrata and basil chiffonade and Narragansett Littlenecks Clams Casino with bacon for appetizers; fig and arugula or mixed green salads; and pan-seared scallops and Veal Magdelena just two of the entrees. For dessert, your choice of chocolate mousse, cheesecake or creme brulee. BYOB. Call 401-336-3996 or 401-886-5200 for reservations.

Red Stripe, 455 Main St., is celebrating Valentine’s Day from Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 16. In addition to the bistro’s regular menu, Red Stripe will offer Surf and Turf (a 7 oz. filet with two baked-stuffed shrimp and a choice of side); Lobster Ravioli served in a saffron-cream sauce; and a 16 oz. or 24 oz. Prime Rib with choice of side. The special Valentine’s Day dessert, “Be Mine,” features a warm chocolate cake with raspberries and raspberry sauce. For reservations, call (401) 398-2900.

Have some local restaurant news? Let us know at editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

If you like reading about East Greenwich, consider supporting East Greenwich News. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and donations help us keep reporting the news. Use the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. And, thanks!