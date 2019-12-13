Dining News: Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to EG; Martucci Takes Over Kai Bar

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Breaking news alerts, East Greenwich: Main Street is getting a vegan restaurant. Although co-owner Patti Burton, of Raw Bob’s Juicery, said she prefers the term “plant-based” over vegan, because she wants everyone to feel welcome.

The restaurant, PB Bistro & Bar, is taking over the space at 241 Main Street, which was the name of the last restaurant to occupy the space; before that it was Fat Belly’s.

“We’re going to offer an innovative approach to plant-based – classic dishes and comfort food with our own twist,” said Burton. “Our bar will stick with local breweries, sustainable wineries, using a Raw Bob’s approach to herbs and fresh juices and a lot of infused drinks.”

Burton is partnering with Dan Hatch, a Newport physical therapist who operates a holistic health and wellness center.

“Coming from a health and wellness perspective, I see the benefits of eating in a more plant-based way,” Hatch said. “I’m also a foodie.”

Burton and Hatch had been looking in both Newport and East Greenwich to open a plant-based restaurant.

“The fact that Patty has had Raw Bob’s in East Greenwich, it seemed like a natural fit when 241 became available,” said Hatch. Burton said the fact that EG is already a dining destination makes it a great location. She noted the huge success of Plant City in Providence and the changes she’s seen locally in her six years operating Raw Bob’s.

Raw Bob’s first couple of years were tough, Burton said, but that’s changed. “Now we’ve seen where we can’t even keep up with our food demand at Raw Bob’s. We have grown organically from just a little hole in the wall to triple that size, where we’ve definitely identified a need, not even here in East Greenwich but regionally.”

Burton said they are aiming to open in late February.

Just across the street from 241 Main Street, Kai Bar has a new owner. The Martucci Group announced this week it has added Kai Bar to its roster of restaurants, including Besos, Safehouse and The Trap.

“Kai Bar is a great spot for craft cocktails, poke bowls, interactive games and live music every night of the week.” said T.J. Martucci, president of The Martucci Group. “Located just a two minute walk from our Besos location, this new spot gives The Martucci Group’s loyal patrons another great option for late night bites, live music and more.”

Former Kai Bar owner Jason Kindness will stay on as a partner.

