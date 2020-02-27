Dining News: Plans for Outback Space; The Patio Opens; Savory Grape’s ‘Grand Tasting’

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Newport Restaurant Group, which has 11 restaurants in Rhode Island (including Hemenways, TRIO and Avvio), announced this week it is taking over the Outback Restaurant space at 1000 Division Street. The Outback closed earlier this month.

NRG is planning significant renovations and will be adding a covered outdoor dining area. According to a spokeswoman, they are still finalizing what type of restaurant it will be. It is anticipated to open in late summer or early fall.

In a statement about the new venture, NRG said, “Newport Restaurant Group looks forward to joining the East Greenwich community with an exciting new concept being introduced later this year.”

♦♦♦♦♦

After some months of renovations The Patio has opened at 431 Main Street (at the corner of Union Street), taking over the space formerly occupied by Feast. The menu features sandwiches (with fun local names like The Odeum and The Goddard Parm), burgers, salads and appetizers. Unlike Feast, it has a full liquor license. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For now, they are closed on Mondays. You can find them on Facebook HERE, Instagram (@ThePatioRI) and their website ThePatioRI.com. Their phone number is (401) 200-4644.

♦♦♦♦♦

The Savory Grape’s “Grand Tasting Event” is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from noon to 4 p.m. They will be featuring wines from around the world, raffles and more. It’s complementary but you must be 21 years old or older. The Savory Grape is at 1000 Division Street. Find out more on their website HERE.

