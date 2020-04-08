Dine-In, Other Restrictions Extended to May 8

147 New Cases, 1,229 total cases, 3 New Deaths; EG Holds at 5 Cases
Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday extensions of several COVID-19 executive orders to May 8, including:
- Gatherings: All gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.
- Restaurant dine-in: Restaurants, bars and cafes will be closed to dine-in service. They will be allowed to sell wine and beer with take-out orders.
- Business closures: Public recreation and entertainment businesses (e.g., theaters, cinemas, bowling alleys, museums, zoos, etc.) as well as all close-contact businesses (e.g., hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, gyms, yoga studios, etc.) will remain closed.
- Travel: Anyone returning to Rhode Island from domestic or international travel by any mode of transportation must self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Open Meetings Act: The Governor has suspended the provision of the Open Meetings Act that prohibits meetings taking place by phone or video conferencing. All meetings must still allow for public access.
- Telehealth: Health insurers must cover telemedicine for primary care, specialty care and mental and behavioral health care.
- Gun Permits: In keeping with a request from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, the Governor has extended the time period that law enforcement has to complete a background for a gun permit from seven days to 30 days.
Raimondo said these would remain “indefinitely closed”:
- The State House
- Nursing homes and hospitals
- State parks and beaches
- Most state agencies will remain open for online business only.
- DMV would be open by appointment only and all road tests cancelled until further notice.
- Casinos
Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott of the state Dept. of Health said there were 147 new cases, bringing the Rhode Island total to 1,229 confirmed cases. There were also three deaths; two of the deaths, a person in their 70s and a person in their 90s, were residents of Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence. The other person in their 70s was a resident of Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Pawtucket. So far, 30 Rhode Islanders have died from COVID-19 related illness.
Find all the RI DOH COVID-19 data HERE.
