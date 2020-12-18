December Snow Day Pictures

by | Dec 17, 2020

Above: Downtown EG and Greenwich Bay on Dec. 17, 2020.

Legit snow! Heavy snow! Good sledding snow! We got all of the above Wednesday into Thursday this week. It provided the perfect backdrop to holiday lights and excitement. Thanks to Tim Cure for the terrific drone shots from downtown.

The scene at Academy Field at sunset Thursday.

The colors of Main Street shine through the whiteness.

 

  1. SUSAN JACOBI-JOHNSON
    SUSAN JACOBI-JOHNSON on December 18, 2020 at 7:11 am

    FABULOUS photos!! My in-laws lived right on the corner of Academy Field, and I took my boys sledding there when they were little. They attended St. Luke’s. The drone shot of town is wonderful.

  2. Alisa
    Alisa on December 18, 2020 at 10:16 am

    These photos are gorgeous and really shows all that is wonderful about East Greenwich!

  3. Shaun Wallace
    Shaun Wallace on December 18, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Awesome pictures!!!

