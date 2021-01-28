Deadline Sunday to Register for 3/2 Special Election

by | Jan 28, 2021

Rhode Island is holding its fourth election in nine months on March 2, with seven bond questions to fund everything from an arts center at URI to state beaches and parks to public housing on the ballot. 

If you want to vote in the election and you are not registered to vote, you need to register by Sunday, Jan. 31. You can do that online at vote.ri.gov any time before 11 p.m. Sunday, or at Town Hall Friday or at the EG Police Dept. between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. 

As in previous elections this past year, there are three options when it comes to voting. Mail ballot applications are being sent out to every registered voter now – they need to be returned by Feb. 9, either by mail or to the dropbox at Town Hall. Early voting will also be available, starting Feb. 10, at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall. On Election Day, there will be one polling place – Swift Community Center. 

Here are the seven bond questions:

