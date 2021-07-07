Dates Set to Declare Candidacy for Open School Committee Seat

by | Jul 7, 2021

Declaration papers must be submitted July 29 or July 30, no earlier and no later

The Town of East Greenwich will be holding a special election on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to fill a seat on the School Committee following Lori McEwen’s resignation in June. The person elected will serve until November 2022, the end of McEwen’s term. (School Committee candidates serve four-year terms.) 

Interested candidates will need to file declaration papers in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 125 Main Street. The declaration forms can be found HERE or on the Secretary of State’s website HERE. The completed form must be signed and witnessed by two people. The forms will be accepted at the Board of Canvassers, 125 Main Street, on July 29 and July 30. Forms will not be accepted early. No forms will be accepted after 4 p.m. Friday, July 30.   

Please note if you are running as a party candidate you must be a member of that particular party or unaffiliated at the time of filing.  

Please contact the East Greenwich Board of Canvassers at (401) 886-8603 for more information.

