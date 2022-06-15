Time changes one’s perspective when considering Father’s Day. Transitioning from a “bigger than life” figure of my childhood to today’s “old friends” perspective, includes many variations over the years. Autumn’s Coffee discusses those transitions, along with being grateful, for having your dad still in your life into his 90s. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you.

Autumn’s Coffee

Two men sat together

On a bench near some trees

It was a day late in Autumn

With the chill of a breeze

Both seemed to enjoy

This moment so rare

For time can be precious

When cold fills the air

While both showed their age

Came forth graceful mirth

Those stories each shared

Was to them beyond worth

One spoke of The Depression

And times from a war

That led him to battle

Faithfully serving the Corps

Although somewhat younger

With lines on his face

Another avid interlocutor

Enjoyed today’s special place

He too spoke of memories

Children, marriage and school

Along with those times

Well before it was cool

Large cups of coffee

Would come to their lips

Fueling thoughtful discussion

And warming fingertips

Joyful crickets of summer

Are no longer heard

Demeter’s in mourning

Now we listen to words

Many smiles and laughs

Would eventually ensue

Two forged by time

Reveled in season’s hue

With hourglass near empty

Both needed to run

But there are other tomorrow’s

For this Father and Son

Happy Father’s Day.

Hope to see you soon. Regards,

Bob