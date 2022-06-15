Time changes one’s perspective when considering Father’s Day. Transitioning from a “bigger than life” figure of my childhood to today’s “old friends” perspective, includes many variations over the years. Autumn’s Coffee discusses those transitions, along with being grateful, for having your dad still in your life into his 90s. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you.
Autumn’s Coffee
Two men sat together
On a bench near some trees
It was a day late in Autumn
With the chill of a breeze
Both seemed to enjoy
This moment so rare
For time can be precious
When cold fills the air
While both showed their age
Came forth graceful mirth
Those stories each shared
Was to them beyond worth
One spoke of The Depression
And times from a war
That led him to battle
Faithfully serving the Corps
Although somewhat younger
With lines on his face
Another avid interlocutor
Enjoyed today’s special place
He too spoke of memories
Children, marriage and school
Along with those times
Well before it was cool
Large cups of coffee
Would come to their lips
Fueling thoughtful discussion
And warming fingertips
Joyful crickets of summer
Are no longer heard
Demeter’s in mourning
Now we listen to words
Many smiles and laughs
Would eventually ensue
Two forged by time
Reveled in season’s hue
With hourglass near empty
Both needed to run
But there are other tomorrow’s
For this Father and Son
Happy Father’s Day.
Hope to see you soon. Regards,
Bob
