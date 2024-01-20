Crystal (Lynn) Brchan Galloway, 67

A member of the EGHS Class of 1974

Submitted by the family

We regret to announce the passing of Crystal (Lynn) Brchan Galloway on Jan. 11.

She was born in Pensacola, Florida to Cmdr. Edwin D. Brchan (USN) and Evelyn Simpson Brchan and grew up in Hawaii, Washington, D.C., and East Greenwich, where she was a member of the EGHS Class of 1974. She was predeceased by both parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Stuart Galloway, of Long Beach, Calif., and her brother Edwin Brchan, of Philadelphia, Penn. Also surviving Crystal are numerous cousins and other family members, plus many other in-laws and friends in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Malaysia, and particularly Bermuda (where she and Stuart first met and later on lived for several years, continuing to visit regularly).

Stuart and Crystal lived in Rhode Island, then Bermuda, and finally Long Beach, Calif. They loved to travel and have friends and family all over the world. Crystal had a wonderful smile, which will be missed by everyone, and had an amazing talent for making and keeping friends. She was loved by all and was a kind and caring person.

“Precious jewel, you glowed, you shone, reflecting all the good things in the world.” – Maya Angelou

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, at St. Michael The Archangel Episcopal Church, 361 Richmond St., El Segundo, CA 90245-3729.

In accordance with her wishes, colors are to be worn to her “Homegoing” service, and in lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in her memory wherever you can.

