Cowesett Woman Still Missing After 8 Days

Charlotte Lester, who lived just over the East Greenwich line in Warwick, went missing May 16. On Monday, police found Lester’s red pickup truck in the rear parking lot at Kent Hospital. Her dog was found on Elmwood Avenue in Warwick last Wednesday.

In addition, police continue to surveil a house at 29 Staples Avenue in Apponaug. They got a search warrant for the house late last week and they are “holding” it for now, said Warwick Major Andrew Sullivan. Lester had been seen at that house on several occasions.

Lester’s brother, Mark Lester of Newport, issued an appeal on Facebook on Saturday: “My sister, Charlotte has been missing since earlier this week. I am reaching out to all in my network, family, friends, and professional relationships to ask for your prayers and support in sharing this post to cast a wider message for all to please be on the lookout for my sister and her truck which has still not been located since Monday. We suspect foul play and appreciate everyone’s help. Please see photos and reach out to Warwick Police 401-468-4200 (with any information!) I appreciate you all.”

The family hired private investigator Stan Volp to help them.

“It’s not encouraging that she’s been gone a week,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s not encouraging that her phone is not available. It’s not encouraging that she wasn’t with her truck or her dog.”

Warwick police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (401) 468-4200.