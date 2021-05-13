COVID Vaccine Clinics Roll Out at EG Schools

Above: Pharmacist Paul Larrat at the May 12 EGHS vaccine clinic.

East Greenwich held a vaccine clinic at the high school Wednesday, putting 156 shots, both first doses and second doses for students and a few adults. According to EG’s vaccine clinic medical director, Dr. Hub Brennan, things went smoothly.

Originally, that clinic was going to be limited to those 16 and older but earlier this week, the use of the Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 12 and up, so some younger high school students were able to sign up. A second EGHS clinic is scheduled for June 3.

Because of the lowered age allowance, Supt. Alexis Meyer announced Thursday there will be two more clinics at Cole Middle School, May 10 and June 10, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., for those students and other older students who would like to get the vaccine, as well as parents (a parent must accompany their child to the clinic).

At Gov. Dan McKee’s weekly COVID-19 press conference, state Department of Health’s Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said while the state is “still in a stable place,” more than 100 people a day are testing positive for the virus. She urged people to get the vaccine, noting that even if you had COVID, any immunity from the illness might not be effective against the newer, more contagious variants that are now dominant in the state.

And she urged parents to have their children 12 and older vaccinated. “The [Pfizer] vaccine was 100 percent effective in protecting kids,” during trials. “This is a way to keep your child, your loved one, healthy and safe,” she said.

Here’s the letter sent to parents by Supt. Meyer from the state DOH:

As you may be aware, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received emergency authorization [fda.gov] for adolescents age 12 to 15.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection with symptoms among adolescents age 12 to 15 in a clinical trial.

Adolescents age 12 to 15 had the same kind of mild post-vaccination symptoms (side effects) as young people 16 and older.

Adolescents age 12 to 15 need consent from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated. A parent/guardian will need to give consent when scheduling on www.vaccinateRI.org or on-site at a clinic before vaccination. It is recommended that children be accompanied by an adult for appointments.

Please contact your pediatrician with all vaccine-related questions specific to your adolescent age 12 to 15.

RIDOH and RIDE will continue to share important information with you. You can find information at covid.ri.gov/kidsvaccinefaqs.

DOH is hosting a Facebook Live session on Monday, May 17, with a pediatrician for parents/guardians to ask questions about vaccination for adolescents age 12 to 15.

Vaccination is key to protecting adolescents both in school and out. Adolescents account for a growing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island and nationally. A small percentage of adolescents infected with COVID-19 can develop a serious inflammatory condition, MIS-C [cdc.gov], in the two to six weeks after COVID-19 infection.