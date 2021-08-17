COVID Updates: Masks Required in Town Buildings; Student Vaccine Clinic

The Town of East Greenwich is reinstating a mask requirement for all visitors to town buildings effective Tuesday, Aug. 17. It’s the first official local recognition that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is changing things. Delta is twice as contagious as the original Alpha variant and, while most eligible East Greenwich residents have been vaccinated, the vaccines are proving less foolproof against Delta and children 11 and younger are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

At the Town Council meeting Monday night in Council Chambers at Town Hall, masks were required. This was only the second in-person Town Council meeting since the decision to go virtual in March 2020. President Mark Schwager said he supported Town Manager Andy Nota’s decision to require masks, based on the current situation, noting that the CDC was recommending such action. Councilor Mike Zarrella, however, expressed his frustration, noting the high level of vaccination in town.

“I’m not a big fan of wearing masks at this time,” he said. “I do think that adults who have been vaccinated do not need to wear masks anymore. If we have to do it, I would like to keep a very very short leash on it.”

Meanwhile, the School Committee will continue its discussion on whether or not to require students and staff to wear masks when school begins in September at a meeting Tuesday at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the town is hosting a vaccine clinic for students 12 and older. The clinic, which will offer the Pfizer vaccine, will take place Monday, Aug. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Swift Community Center. Vaccine appointments can be made HERE. Parental permission is required for all students receiving a vaccine.