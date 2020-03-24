COVID-19 Cancels 2020 EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony

Above: The 2018 Class of the EGHS Wall of Honor.

East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor Co-Chairmen, Bob Houghtaling and Chris Cobain, have announced that the 2020 award ceremony scheduled for April 29 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were going to adapt a wait-and-see attitude,” said Houghtaling, “but as they kept stretching the time from four weeks to eight weeks to ten and beyond, we felt we had to act so that those people coming from out of state could adjust their plans.”

“It has just been a crazy time,” said Cobain, who also serves as the athletic director of East Greenwich High School. “The RI Interscholastic League shut down the winter sports and spring is on hold, plus the governor has closed the schools. It has just been surreal.”

Two of the honorees, Susan Stevens Crummel and her sister, Janet Stevens, would have been coming from Texas and Colorado respectively. Susan is a renowned children’s book author while Janet is a nationally recognized illustrator. The other honorees, Dennis Lynch and Francis Pescosolido, M.D., both live in Narragansett while Mr. Phil Garvey is from Warwick. Appreciation Award selectee Mark Gee is from East Greenwich.

Plans are to hold a combined ceremony next spring, with this year’s class and the class of 2021. Nominating Chair Bruce Mastracchio has also come up with an alternative in case of any problems with the out-of-state honorees and their airline schedule.

Also facing the committee is the news that long-time sponsor Allen “Britt” Gammons, will be ending his association with the Wall of Honor program. He is leaving his hometown of East Greenwich for new horizons. The Committee wishes him well in his new endeavors and thanks him for his years of support. Mr. Gammons has promised his help in the search for a new sponsor.

For any further information or details, contact Robert Houghtaling at 230-2246 or Chris Cobian at 398-1562.