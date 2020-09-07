 Coventry Police Arrest 5 Conn. Teens After Car Confrontation

Coventry police arrested five Connecticut teens suspected in an attempted car theft early Wednesday, Sept. 2. Before the arrest, a resident confronted the suspects, who were traveling in an SUV, and fired two gunshots at the SUV as it fled the scene following what appeared to be the theft of the Coventry man’s car.

The resident then found his car a short distance from his home on Clifton Avenue in Coventry and a man was inside. The man in the car fled on foot.

Rhode Island state police and West Greenwich police foudn the dark colored SUV a short distance up the road and the driver led police on a lengthy chase before crashing the vehicle on Plainfield Pike near Gibson Hill Road in Coventry. RISP subsequently took five men into custody at the scene of the crash. A warrant for a sixth man, from Hartford, Conn., is pending. The SUV was determined to be a Toyota Highlander that was previously stolen from Connecticut.

The five teens arrested all lived in Windsor, Conn. There has been a rash of car thefts and attempted car thefts in East Greenwich this summer. Several of the cars were found in Hartford.

