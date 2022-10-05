Council, School Committee Candidate Forums

by | Oct 4, 2022

Candidates for East Greenwich School Committee and Town Council met at New England Tech  in back-to-back forums Monday, Oct. 3, hosted by EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce, with help from the EG Rotary and New England Tech.  Questions were submitted by readers of East Greenwich News and edited by the EG News team. A/V by Nova Pro Media.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

How Did EG Vote in Primary?

How Did EG Vote in Primary?

Sep 13, 2022

Above: Cole was one of the quieter polling places, with fewer than 100 votes cast at 3:30 p.m....

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 