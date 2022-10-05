Council, School Committee Candidate Forums

Candidates for East Greenwich School Committee and Town Council met at New England Tech in back-to-back forums Monday, Oct. 3, hosted by EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce, with help from the EG Rotary and New England Tech. Questions were submitted by readers of East Greenwich News and edited by the EG News team. A/V by Nova Pro Media.
2 Nights of Candidate Forums Planned: Questions Needed!
In October, EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce will be holding two nights of candidate forums...
0 Comments