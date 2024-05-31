Council Approves $87.3M Budget, Drops Tax Rate to $14.73

Above: Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal congratulates Thatcher LeBlanc on achieving Eagle Scout status. Photo courtesy of Troop 2 East Greenwich

They also recognized three Scouts who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout

The Town Council approved the 2025 fiscal year budget Tuesday (5/28/24), with two adjustments to Town Manager Andy Nota’s proposal: increasing school funding, and increasing commercial tax rates, resulting in a residential tax decrease.

The budget total was $87.3 million.

Because of a major increase in the value of residential real estate during this past year’s revaluation, residential tax rates were reduced by approximately a third from last year, going from $21.85 to $14.73 per $1,000 assessed value tax rate. For a house valued at $600,000 with no deductions, that means a tax bill of $8,838. Commercial tax rates were increased from $24.93 to $27.

“The initial intention of splitting the tax rate was to try to equalize the levy between the commercial and the residential, so under this reevaluation we’ve actually shifted away from that. I think that moving a little bit more towards the commercial side will help rebalance the contribution to the levy more proportionally,” said Town Council President Mark Schwager. He noted how the revaluation of residential property had increased disproportionately to commercial, 46 percent to 20 percent, respectively.

According to Rhode Island state law, cities and towns cannot levy a tax more than 4 percent in excess of the prior year’s amount without petitioning the General Assembly.

The School Committee had originally requested a 5.39 percent increase in what the town would give them. Nota’s plan offered a 3.83 percent increase. At the meeting Tuesday, council Vice Chair Michael Donegan proposed increasing the school appropriation to 4 percent, adding about $65,000 in funding. The other council members agreed to this amendment, but with a number of disclaimers.

“This is a one-time offer because we are in good financial shape,” said Councilor Caryn Corenthal, refering to the town’s overall financial picture.

Councilor Michael Zarrella echoed thar sentiment, saying, “This is not a trend.” He voiced his concern that supplying funding doesn’t give the schools incentive to look for money.

Corenthal discussed the importance of the schools finding a grant writer and looking into state funded programs such as the Workforce Training Program and E-Rate, in efforts to generate their own revenue.

Other specific funding mentioned in the budget proposal included allotting an additional $25,839 to the library (which saw slightly decreased state funding, according to Nota). The wastewater fund landed at $4.6 million, and the debt fund at $5.4 million.

The new budget will go into effect July 1, but there remains one caveat: the General Assembly has not yet finalized its budget, so the numbers for things like state aid to education and payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) funding could potentially change. The state typically approves a budget by the end of June.

The School Committee now must reconcile its budget by June 30 to match what the town has allocated. The difference between what they approved in April and what the Town Council just passed is around $550,000.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Town Council commended three scouts from Troop 2 East Greenwich who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout: Aidan P. Flaherty, Thatcher R. LeBlanc, and Thomas A. Lynch. Flaherty was not in attendance due to a conflict with a state track meet. The scouts each completed an Eagle Scout project, which Council President Schwager outlined at the meeting. Flaherty restored Rhode Island Historic Cemetery 71 in Warwick; LeBlanc built a flagpole for The Greene School of West Greenwich out of a tree from the campus; and Lynch built ADA compliant benches for Audubon Society’s Powder Mill Ledges wildlife refuge.

Ellen Galoob, a journalism student at URI, is interning for East Greenwich News.