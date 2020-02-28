Coronavirus: School District Shares Health Guidelines; Prepares for ‘What If’

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Incoming Supt. Alexis Meyer said Friday the school district is following state Department of Health advisories with regard to the coronavirus “COVID-19” and cleaning protocols have been reinforced.

As of Thursday (2/27/20), the virus, which started in China in late 2019, had been diagnosed in 18 additional countries and there were 60 known cases in the U.S. There have been no reported cases in Rhode Island.

“At this time, Rhode Island has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the risk to our residents remains low. At the same time, the risk for the influenza virus is very high,” said an advisory to school officials from the Dept. of Health.

In general, Meyer said, “It’s very important to follow typical procedures – wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”

In addition, she said, if you are sick, you should stay home.

Meyer, who is the director of teaching and learning for the district but takes over as superintendent May 1, said this time of year, the cleaning protocol is always intensified because of flu and other illnesses.

“We have a special disinfectant for surfaces and touch points,” she said. Touch points are things like door handles, light switches, computer keyboards and any kind of hand-held remote. (She noted that all cleaning products used by the district must be deemed “allowable” by the health department.)

Meyer said district administrators have started having preliminary talks about she called “the what if’s.”

“We are following the guidance of the Department of Health which is following the guidance of the CDC and the CDC is suggesting that you should always have a ‘what if’ plan in place.”

She added, “I hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Here are some resources to stay informed about COVID-19:

RI Dept. of Health’s newly created Covid-19 website: health.ri.gov/covid.

From the Centers for Disease Control: Share the Facts, Stop Fear

And, frequently asked questions and answers: Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) and Children

Here are basic things to help everyone stay healthy:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.



