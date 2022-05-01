Congrats New England Tech Graduates!

New England Institute of Technology was back in person for its graduation ceremony Sunday at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence. The East Greenwich school saw hundreds of students cross the stage, including 19 from East Greenwich itself – 11 with associate’s degrees, 7 with bachelor’s degrees, and 1 earning a master’s degree. 

Actor Henry Winkler delivered the commencement address. While many of the graduates may not have been too sure of what he was famous for, the rest of us were there to see The Fonz. The Happy Days phenomenon has spent decades since acting, including most recently in the well-received dark comedy Barry

New England Tech also presented an honorary degree to Rhode Island entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist Elizabeth Z. Chace for her lifetime of work. 

Here are the names of the East Greenwich graduates – congratulations to you all!

AS Degree
Eleanor Bodell-Kudla*+, Andreas A. Bouris, Olivia Cardi*, Anthony J. Ficazzola*, Nicole L. Grady, Ethan P. Green*, Mac Hengari*, Lucas G. Porter*, Veko J. Ramgeet, Lindsey A. Sousa*, Marisa Venditti
BS Degree
Tyler Dees, Madison E. DiSanto, Brenna Giroux*, Atsuko Hirae*+, Patrick R. Maguire*, Nicholas A. Martino+, Timothy J. McCabe
MS Degree
Art J. van Meeteren

