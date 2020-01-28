Coming Attractions, Next to Showcase: Starbucks, Chipotle & Orange Theory

The rumors are true.

In addition to Starbucks, Chipotle and Orange Theory are moving into the building under construction on the south-eastern corner of the Showcase Cinema parking lot on Division Street.

Starbucks confirmed it was opening up a store there in October. Chipotle said via email this week it would be opening a new outlet there “this summer.” Orange Theory Fitness, confirmed it was opening up there as well, “hopefully before summer.”

There are eight Chipotle restaurants – known as “fast casual” eateries – in Rhode Island right now, with the closest on Bald Hill Road in Warwick. There are 2,580 Chipotle restaurants in the United States.

This will be Orange Theory’s third studio in Rhode Island (a franchise business, it has 700 studios in the U.S.).

Starbucks already has one store in East Greenwich, on Main Street. There are a total of 27 Starbucks in Rhode Island. As one website notes, that’s one Starbucks for every 39,000 people. By comparison, there are 124 Dunkin (Donuts) stores in Little Rhody, or one for every 7,000 people.

The new Starbucks will have a drive thru; Chipotle will not.

