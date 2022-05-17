College Honors: College of Charleston, Adelphi, Wash U, SNHU

by | May 17, 2022

Above: Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis. Photo credit: WUSLT

If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected]

College of Charleston

  • Chase Hirshorn – Fall 2021 President’s List

Adelphi University

  • Collin Heaney 
  • Jessica Imbriglio 

Washington University in St. Louis

  • Audrey Brecher 
  • Eric Fang
  • Annie Liu

Southern New Hampshire University – Winter 2022 President’s List

  • William Rudek 
  • Peter Pytka

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 