College Graduates Spring 2022

Above: Quinnipiac University. Photo courtesy of qu.edu
Quinnipiac University
Domenic Caniglia, Bachelor of Science in Finance
Benjamin Capuano, Doctor of Medicine
Jennifer Imbriglio, Bachelor of Science in Health Science/Physician Assistant
Saint Anselm College
Taylor Cobain graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Holy Cross
Isabella Lanna, Summa Cum Laude
Sophia Maynard
Connecticut College
Phoebe E. Maxwell, Film Studies and English
Zoe Fiorenza Pellegrino, English and Sociology
University of Vermont
Axel Olsson of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy
Henry Perretta of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Kathryn Healy of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences
Gabriella Pedro of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience
University of Alabama
Alexis Shenefield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Danielle Souza graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Emily Adams graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering
Hannah Burke graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering
