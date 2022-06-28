College Graduates Spring 2022

Above: Quinnipiac University. Photo courtesy of qu.edu

If you or your child graduated from college this spring and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected] (same goes for dean’s list mentions).

Quinnipiac University

Domenic Caniglia, Bachelor of Science in Finance
Benjamin Capuano, Doctor of Medicine
Jennifer Imbriglio, Bachelor of Science in Health Science/Physician Assistant

Saint Anselm College

Taylor Cobain graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Holy Cross

Isabella Lanna, Summa Cum Laude
Sophia Maynard

Connecticut College

Phoebe E. Maxwell, Film Studies and English
Zoe Fiorenza Pellegrino, English and Sociology

University of Vermont

Axel Olsson of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy
Henry Perretta of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Kathryn Healy of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences
Gabriella Pedro of East Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience

University of Alabama

Alexis Shenefield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Danielle Souza graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Emily Adams graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering
Hannah Burke graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering

