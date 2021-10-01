College Football: EG’s Carl Greene Finds Success at Cortland State

Above: Carl Greene returns a punt for a TD vs. Buffalo State. Photo by Darl Zehr Photography

Cortland State University is in New York. It is a good six hour drive from East Greenwich. They are a Division 3 school (do not give scholarships but give financial packages). However, their football program is of Division One caliber, as is their arch-rival Ithaca.

Carl Greene, who started his football career at East Greenwich High before switching to Bishop Hendricken, has started to find his way with the Red Dragons. Carlos had a brief stop at URI his freshman year and saw that the Rams’ D1, FCS program was not for him. He transferred to Cortland and has worked his way into playing time on defense and special teams.

He already has his first collegiate touchdown which he garnered on a heads up play in a recent game, scooping up a blocked punt and running it in to pay dirt. It could be just the start for the 5-9, 195 lb. defensive back.

At Hendricken, Greene was a standout in football, track and rugby, making All State in track as part of the Hawk’s 4×100 state title relay team. He has two more years to perform on the gridiron for Cortland and he intends to make the best of it.

Jake Picard, also from Bishop Hendricken, has broken into the lineup at Villanova. He got into two games during the abbreviated spring season putting his cleats on the field versus URI and UMaine. This fall he has already been involved in two more contests. Jake also has been shining in the classroom earning CAA and Athletic Director Honor Roll designation.

Portsmouth’s Sean Coyne is having a great start for the UNH Wildcats up in Durham. He had a 4 yard rushing TD and 4 pass receptions against Stonybrook. He followed that up with a 9 catch day for 113 yards and a 54 yard TD grab against Towson and then had a 4 yard reception for a touchdown against FBS Pittsburgh. His Rhode Island teammates are also starting to get into the flow – Tyler Periera from Narragansett appeared in the Pitt game and North Kingstown’s Dylan Poirier has been in two contests so far this year. Both boys have already earned CAA Academic Honor Roll awards. Periera, a star running back at Suffield Prep, looks to be seeing more time, while Poirier, an offensive lineman is also getting notice from the Blue&Gray staff.

At URI, freshman Jaylen Smith (Shea) has already established himself as a player in the Rams’ running and return game while Malik Gavek (Cranston East) has posted a Defensive Player Award to his resume already and has been a dynamic but steady presence in the defensive backfield.

Tre Jones (St. Rays-Central Ct. St. U.) and Leandro DeBrito (Shea-Duquesne) are both hoping to take their games to the next level. Jones has been All Northeast Conference for 2 years, All ECAC second team; a Pride of Rhode Island Award winner from Providence Grid-Iron Club, 2x Defensive Players of the Week and is fourth in NEC in defensive stats. DeBrito was an All NEC first team selection last year, has won Defensive Player of the Week and this year has 12 tackles, 4 assists, 1 tackle for loss and one Interception.

Both boys have cut their teeth against FBS schools this year and Debrito was particularly impressive against TCU of the Big 12 with 6 tackles, 2 assists and an INT. Jones had it a little tougher against THE U (Miami, Fla.), but now knows what he will be facing in the future.

