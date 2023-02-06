Cole Teacher Being Investigated for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Cole Middle School science teacher Adam Scott has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced, according to an email to the school community Monday (2/6/23) from School Supt. Brian Ricca.

Scott has been a teacher in East Greenwich public schools since 1999, with his entire tenure spent at Cole. In addition to his teaching role, Scott has been involved in Unified Sports, coaching Unified teams first at Cole and more recently at EGHS.

The district has hired an independent investigator; Ricca declined to comment further.

Here’s the emailed statement: