Cole Teacher Being Investigated for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Cole Middle School science teacher Adam Scott has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced, according to an email to the school community Monday (2/6/23) from School Supt. Brian Ricca.
Scott has been a teacher in East Greenwich public schools since 1999, with his entire tenure spent at Cole. In addition to his teaching role, Scott has been involved in Unified Sports, coaching Unified teams first at Cole and more recently at EGHS.
The district has hired an independent investigator; Ricca declined to comment further.
Here’s the emailed statement:
This statement below will serve as the district’s statement on this personnel matter.
Adam Scott, a science teacher at Cole Middle School, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The administration has received reports alleging inappropriate behavior. It is important to note that placing an employee on paid administrative leave is standard practice during an ongoing investigation, and it is not punitive or an indication of any wrongdoing.
In keeping with privacy laws protecting the students and adults involved in the matter, no additional details will be provided about the case at this time.
Is this the same guy that climbed Mt Washington that one time?
Yes