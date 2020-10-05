Cole Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Supt. Alexis Meyer confirmed Monday the district had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 since in-person school began in mid-September. The only information so far is it is a student at Cole Middle School.

Meyer said the district turned over seating charts to DOH and the health department would take it from there, determining who from the school would be deemed a “close contact,” and doing extensive contact tracing with people from school but also those the student might have been in contact with when not at school.

On Facebook Monday, some parents expressed concern. In response to one comment from a concerned parent, Megan Ranney, an EG parent and emergency department doctor at RI Hospital, responded: “This will happen many times this fall. The trick is to stop it from spreading. This is why masks and stable pods matter!”

Students at Cole and EGHS are attending in-person school in a hybrid model. Mondays are distance learning days for all those students, then half of the students go to school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the other half attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Elementary students will start full in-person tomorrow, after a staggered start.

The theory behind the different approaches was that to keep middle and high school students in school five days a week, the students would need to stay with one class –one group – the entire week. As it is now, with less than half the normal population at Cole and EGHS on any given Tuesday through Friday, classes can be smaller and, ideally, safer.

Here’s the email Meyer sent out to the Cole community Monday afternoon: