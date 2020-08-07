Cole Principal Marcotte Resigns

The rash of EG School District resignations continued Wednesday, with notice from Patricia Marcotte that, after two years at principal of Cole Middle School, she was resigning to take an administration job with the Foster-Glocester School District. Supt. Alexis Meyer just hired a new high school principal, but the assistant principal and athletic director positions remain open.

Marcotte’s resignation is on the School Committee’s agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Marcotte was hired in Sept. 2018, coming to Cole from Ponagansett Middle School, where she’d served as principal for 14 years. Ponagansett is in the Foster-Glocester School District.

Also on the School Committee meeting agenda for Tuesday is resignation of Chris DiMeglio, executive assistant for Supt. Alexis Meyer, effective Feb. 2021.

The School Committee will discuss the district’s reopening plans. The new EGHS principal, Ken Hopkins, and the new finance director, Maggie Baker, will be formally introduced. Hopkins starts Tuesday; Baker starts later this month.

Here’s the full agenda: School Committee Meeting Agenda for Aug. 11, 2020.

