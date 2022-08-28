Check Out New Avenger Booster Club Website

It has been so great to see our courts, trails, grass fields and our new turf field welcome back our Avengers with the start of the Fall 2022 sports season. Now is the perfect time to check out the brand new website of the Avengers Booster Club and activate your membership for the upcoming school year, or make a donation if you are an Avenger emeritus!

Go to: www.avengersboosterclub.org Click on Sign-Up, which is right above the Avengers logo to set up your account Click on Membership, which is under the Programs tab to join the Booster Club. We have 3 different membership options for you to choose from, one of which is a new student membership for Cole and EGHS students.

Our mission is to support ALL student athletes who are EGHS, regardless of the sport or the level. Just a few things that we have done this past year are:

Purchased a new indoor sound system for the gymnasium

Purchased a new generator to power the Softball scoreboard and pitching machines

Provided financial support for the new Varsity Baseball infield and the Softball Field dugouts

Put on the Senior Sports Banquet during Senior Week….athletes’ dinners paid for by the Boosters, all senior awarded a commemorative plaque of their Avenger years and award $6000 in scholarships for eligible seniors.

Purchased annual subscriptions to Hudl so that the Football team, both Basketball teams and both Volleyball teams can record and analyze game film

Run both the indoor and outdoor concession stands for all home Avenger contests

We cannot support our student athletes without you. Please consider joining or donating to the Avengers Booster Club.

Thank you and see you on the sidelines,

Adam Scott

Avengers Booster Club President

The Avengers Booster Club will support the activities and efforts of East Greenwich High School student-athletes through increased and enhanced community involvement, fundraising activities, and recognition of both team and individual achievements.