Charity Bingo to Support ‘Project Christmas Angel’

The Interfaith Counseling Center is holding a “Charity Bingo” Sunday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. The event is serving to help raise funds to support the “Project Christmas Angel,” a program that provides Christmas gifts to over three hundred children and teens. This Charity Bingo will be held at the VFW 449 at 197 Providence St., West Warwick. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo begins at 5.

The ICC was established in 1973, by the Health and Wellness Committee at Beneficent Church in Providence. The vision began with a center dedicated to the concept of mental health counseling that is accessible to all and sensitive to the spiritual, faith, and meaning questions that lie at the heart of modern living. The ICC is a Rhode Island based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, and is committed to making its services available to all in need. In keeping with the vision of its founding group, the ICC supports its mission by providing the option of sliding scale payments and scholarships to those in need. The ICC does not subscribe to any one faith and has provided counseling care to thousands of individuals of different faith backgrounds. While the primary site is at Christ Church at 1530 Broadway in Providence, counselors are also available at St. Luke’s Church in East Greenwich. As ICC is funded by grants, individual gifts, and business donations, events like Charity Bingo help continue its mission of supporting the community.

For further information, please contact George Russell at 206-9829 Thank you in advance for any and all support.

