‘Chalk the Block’ Returns Thursday, Sept. 10

Happy to report the annual Chalk the Block street art event will take place this COVID-cursed year after all, this Thursday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. Coupled with the plan to close Main Street to car traffic Sunday afternoons, things are hopping downtown this September.

The event – put on by the Main Street Association, the EG Chamber of Commerce and the Town of East Greenwich – is free but for contact tracing purposes everyone must register (you can do that HERE). You need to bring your own chalk. Each square will be spaced 12 feet from each other and only two artists will be allowed at each square. Masks must be worn at all times and no sharing of chalk will be allowed. You must carry in and carry out all your materials. Space will be limited in this free event and registration is mandatory.

Sign up HERE.

Become a part of a movement – join the EG News community by making a donation today! We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to keeping East Greenwich informed. Use the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. And, thanks!