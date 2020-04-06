Celebrating Holy Week, Passover In Time of COVID-19

By Ken Bell

Holy Week will break from tradition in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are ways you can celebrate Easter and Passover services online.

Services for Holy Week and Easter Sunday for Our Lady of Mercy are posted on the parish website HERE. All services will be streamed live and can be accessed through the website.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church puts all services on the website (HERE), or on its Facebook page. Monday (4/6) through Wednesday of Holy Week they are airing Evening Prayer with sermon (found online any time after 5 p.m.). On Maundy Thursday, there will be prayers, sermon, music, table blessing, and stripping of the altar (found online anytime after 5 p.m.). On Good Friday (4/10) there will be a noonday service of meditation and prayers and an evening Taize musical service (both found online any time after 10 a.m.). On Easter Sunday, there will be a service of prayers, sermon, music, and table blessing (found online anytime after 7 a.m.).

The East Greenwich United Methodist Church will be streaming services online including Maundy Thursday (4/9) for a service of Tenebrae at 7:30. Sunday service will begin at 10 a.m. Facebook makes it easy for members and guests to view services. Just click on the link HERE (you do not need to be a member of Facebook to view the services). Or find a link at their website HERE.

First Baptist Church Pastor Jonathan Malone says all services are live-streamed on Facebook: Jonathan says, “We will be having a service on Thursday night at 7p.m., a live-streamed Sunrise Service at 6am, and our Resurrection service at 9:30am. Find the link HERE.

Christ Church on Main Street will have two services on Easter, at 9 and 10:30 a.m., both available online. Replay of a service is always available. Find out more HERE.

At the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Division Street, Pastor Linda’s sermon will be available on the church website (find the link HERE). Palms will be placed in the garden at Oceans of Grace for anyone to pick up at your convenience.

People can access Westminster Unitarian Church services through the website (find the link HERE). There is a link to the Sunday services, held every week through zoom at 10 a.m.

Legacy Church, which normally meets at East Greenwich High School, is offering Easter and weekly services on Facebook or on their website HERE. Easter service is at 10 a.m. with rebroadcast at 3, 8 and 10 p.m.

At Frenchtown Baptist, Pastor Randall Curtis says he is streaming all services and they are available on their website HERE.

Temple Sinai is doing all Friday night services on Zoom. The links for those services are on the Temple’s website HERE. Rabbi Jeffrey Goldwasser will be doing a Seder for the second night of Passover (Thursday, April 9) on Zoom. The link for that will also be posted on the Temple website.

Temple Torat Yisrael is holding its programs on the Zoom video conferencing platform. You can find out more by checking out their website HERE.