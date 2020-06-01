Celebrating the Class of 2020 Starts Now & Includes Parade

Above: Greg Dantas of R.I. Real Estate is behind the Congratulations sign at the corner of Frenchtown and Tillinghast roads.

This is it – countdown to graduation for the Class of 2020! We can’t erase the coronavirus pandemic and how it brought the in-person aspects of senior year to an abrupt end in March, but we can celebrate this class full of talent, creativity and verve.

First, mark your calendars for the EGHS Class of 2020 parade through parts of town immediately following the drive-in graduation ceremony at the high school on Saturday, June 6. The ceremony starts at noon and will last about an hour. Cars participating in the procession will leave from the high school and turn right onto Middle Road, following the course map at left. Residents and other well wishers are are encouraged to line the route. Wave signs, play kazoos, show some Avenger pride.

If you’re curious about where many of the seniors are going next year, check out EGHS seniors Bryn Shunney and Sabrina Smulever’s video. They got 108 students to submit photos of themselves wearing something from the school they each plan to attend. It’s a rite of passage (like many) that this senior class was not able to celebrate together this year.

“May 1 is deemed ‘Decision Day’ so traditionally we all come to school wearing our post-secondary apparel,” said Smulever of the date by which most student need to decide which school they will be attending post-high school. “I wanted to recreate that with the slideshow.”

Because of the virus, colleges pushed back their deadlines to June 1, so Smulever and Shunney decided to wait too. It was a lot of work but the two seniors have complimentary skills. “Bryn’s good at the formatting and I did most of the communication piece,” Smulever said. Nice job!