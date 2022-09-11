Celebrate Troop 2’s 100th Anniversary w/Pancakes!

Above: Troop 2 at Scout Hall in 2012, their 90th anniversary year. Today, the troop has a girls troop now too. Credit: Troop 2 EG

Scout Troop 2 East Greenwich is celebrating its centennial anniversary! To thank our EG community for all of its support, the Boys Home Association, with the assistance of our scouts, is hosting a Community Pancake Breakfast!

Other breakfast foods like eggs, home fries, bacon, coffee, juice and coffee cake (menu subject to change depending on supply, but this is the plan) will be offered as well.

The breakfast will take place at the EG Firemen’s Club, 80 Queen St., on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. First come, first serve. Breakfast is served at no charge, but donations will be gladly accepted and appreciated. This 100th anniversary would never have happened without the steadfast support of parents, volunteers, scout leaders, community members and of course, the Boys Home Association and our scouts. Thank you all 100 times over! And mark your calendars: the troop’s anniversary celebration will take place Oct. 15. More info to come soon!