Celebrate ‘I Matter, You Matter Day’ This Monday!

That’s right – you and me

Take a moment to stop, take a deep breath, and say “I matter…” to yourself. Then remind your family, parents, grandparents, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, work associates, caregivers, healthcare workers, service people and people you don’t even know that each one of us matters.

EG resident Salley Gibney is the one who came up with the idea of “I Matter, You Matter” while she was living in Vermont. She moved to East Greenwich a couple years ago, bringing with her the caring coins that help spread the word that all of us matter, even that cranky neighbor or that relative you disagree with politically.

You can learn more about I Matter, You Matter Day at The Caring Coins. And, on Monday (3/28), share a smile, a hi, a hello, a hug, a wave, an email, a text, a tweet, a phone call, whatever. . . . And pass it on – share it on social media or write it in chalk on the sidewalk!