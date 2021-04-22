Celebrate Earth Day All Year Long: Plant a Tree!

Ok, we are biased. But as members of the EG Tree Council, we just LOVE trees. Majestic oaks, colorful maples, flamboyant magnolias, elegant dogwoods, conical conifers, fruitful apples (orange, peach, pear, persimmon … etc.). Trees are beautiful and helpful. And we want to help YOU plant more trees.

Right now, we are looking for homeowners in the downtown area who would like a tree in their front yard nearer to the street (i.e. a street tree). If that’s you, please let us know! Email [email protected]. If you live beyond the downtown area and are interested in adding more trees to your landscape, let us know. We want all of East Greenwich to get the benefits of trees!

That’s because …

Trees improve air quality.

Trees use their hairy leaf surfaces to trap and filter out ash, dust and pollen.

Trees absorb gaseous pollutants and carbon dioxide, helping to mitigate climate change.

Trees reduce air temperature, pulling water up from deep in the ground and transpiring it out through the leaves, like a mini air conditioner, lowering temperatures as much as 5 degrees. Trees improve water resources, conserving groundwater.

Trees hold the soil so water can infiltrate into the ground, replenishing groundwater.

Trees also remove chemical ground and water pollutants, breaking down pesticides and other contaminants.

Trees provide energy conservation, reducing air conditioning costs in the summer and heating costs in the winter. Deciduous (leafy) trees offer dense foliage shade during the summer and let light through bare limbs in the winter. Evergreens planted on the north and west sides of buildings help block winter winds. A study done in Chicago showed that increasing tree cover by 10 percent (about 3 trees per building) reduced energy consumption by 5 percent to 10 percent.

Trees help store carbon and combat climate change.

Trees muffle noise. A row of trees can cut the ambient noise level in half.

Trees reduce stormwater runoff by intercepting rainwater on leaves, branches and trunks. They slow down storm water flow, reducing the volume of water pouring down drains. They help keep the soil looser, allowing more water to soak down to recharge aquifers.

Trees increase property value. Studies done in Massachusetts and Georgia showed that homes with wooded lots sold for an average of 7 percent more than equivalent homes on unwooded lots.

Trees provide psychological benefits. Laboratory studies have shown that volunteers are more relaxed, as measured by EEG, when shown slides of green landscapes instead of urban scenes. Even the view of trees outside a hospital window can have a healing effect.

Trees have a calming effect on people.

Trees offer shade, helping to protect against skin damage and cancers caused by UV light from the sun.

And, if you love trees and want to join our merry, all-volunteer band, we generally hold meetings the second Tuesday of the month. Email [email protected] to join our email list.